UPI LITE, enabled by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is designed to allow users to carry out multiple small-value UPI transactions without using a PIN. The feature enables faster real-time transactions with a single click through Paytm.

Paytm Payments Bank on Friday announced that it has enabled real-time lightning-fast UPI payments in one-tap through Paytm UPI LITE. According to Paytm, t his feature ensures that transactions never fail, even during peak transaction hours when banks have success rate issues.

It is designed to reduce the load on bank systems for small-value payments, thus improving the success rate of transactions even further. Additionally, Paytm UPI LITE works in areas with limited or low connectivity, the company said.

Currently, 10 banks support Paytm UPI LITE, including Paytm Payments Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India , Union Bank of India, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.

Paytm Payments Bank is a leader in UPI Peer to Merchant (P2M) payments, as it is the largest acquiring and beneficiary bank, as well as a leading remitter bank, the statement added.

A spokesperson of Paytm Payments Bank said, "We have achieved the 2 million users milestone as users enjoy lightning-fast UPI payments that never fail. We remain committed towards driving financial inclusion in India and empowering the grassroots of the country with robust digital payment solutions."

UPI LITE, enabled by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is designed to allow users to carry out multiple small-value UPI transactions without using a PIN. The feature enables faster real-time transactions with a single click through Paytm.

According to Paytm, with UPI LITE, users can carry out a large number of small value UPI payments in a superfast manner without worrying about cap on the number of bank transactions. This makes way for a hassle-free payments experience.

Paytm UPI LITE is a secure 'on-device' wallet which is linked to the user's bank account. It makes a single entry in the user’s bank account, decluttering bank statements. It is powered by the latest UPI LITE Technology for successful payments, which offers 3-level bank-grade security, Paytm said.

Also Read: Paytm to offer lightning fast payments of up to Rs 200 in one tap with UPI LITE