The mutual fund story: SEBI's proposed regulatory overhaul more good than bad?

The SEBI discussion paper is the biggest overhaul of the sector since 2018 and proposes wide, sweeping changes that will determine the industry’s fortunes over the coming years.

The Rs 40 lakh crore asset under management (AUM) mutual fund industry didn’t have much of a weekend. Senior management personnel’s phones were busy, employees called in at some offices and frantic impact analysis carried out. The reason – market regulator SEBI’s proposed overhaul of the way the industry pays commissions to distributors, and the expenses it charges to end investors.

Live Tv

Loading...

The SEBI discussion paper is the biggest overhaul of the sector since 2018 and proposes wide, sweeping changes that will determine the industry’s fortunes over the coming years. The sensitivity of the issue is such that almost no mutual fund (MF) boss is willing to talk on record. But behind the scenes, the chatter is loud, and what is clear is that SEBI has divided the MF industry right down the middle.

Big boys not happy

Big AMCs are an upset lot. The proposed regulation will hit them the hardest as TERs or total expense ratios get squeezed further. SEBI has proposed to move away from scheme level expense slabs to AMC level slabs in a new regime where small fund houses will be able to charge more to investors while the biggies will have limited head room.