The FIRE method let's you retire early — here's how it works

The Financial Independence Retire Early (FIRE) movement in India encourages individuals to save aggressively, which can be a positive step towards achieving financial security. In today's landscape, early retirement has anyways become realisation for many individuals. Early retirement offers numerous advantages, including the ability to live a stress-free retirement with the family.

To understand, FIRE is a lifestyle movement emphasising frugality and extreme savings and investment to allow people to retire far earlier than traditional retirement plans permit. Essentially, the conventional retirement age is 65. However, followers of the FIRE movement aim to retire much earlier than that by saving up to 70 percent of their annual income. It's all about achieving financial independence by saving up a big enough nest egg to support living expenses without needing to work.