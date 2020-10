Term insurance is a pure protection life insurance cover that offers financial protection to one's loved ones, against the uncertainties of life. The coverage amount or the sum assured is paid to the nominee in case of death of the insured during the policy tenure.

An endowment plan, on the other hand, is a traditional life insurance cover that offers dual benefits of protection and savings. Though these plans cover the risk of premature death, their main aim is to create a corpus for the policyholder over the plan duration.

Under endowment plans, a benefit is paid either on death or on the maturity of the policy, whichever is earlier.

Usually, there is no maturity benefit under term plans. However, as Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, co-founder, Turtlemint -- an InsurTech company says there is one variant of term plans called Term Plan with Return of Premium Option (TROP) wherein the total premium during the policy tenure is returned to the policyholder on maturity, if the life insured survives for the entire policy tenure.

Though, this is not a general behavior of term insurance.

"In a nutshell, one key differentiator between term and endowment plan is that an endowment policy offers the benefit to save for the future and create wealth. While, a term plan acts as an income replacement option for one’s loved ones, in case something untoward happens to the life insured," explains Anil Kumar Singh, chief actuarial officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance.

Singh further describes both the plans as non-comparable.

"It is because both of them cater to two distinctive financial needs of an individual," he opines.

Every earning individual with financial responsibilities should opt for both these policies.

Singh advises individuals to purchase a term plan as soon as they start earning, which is at a younger age (to get benefits of lower premiums). While they can invest in an endowment plan to build a disciplined route for savings.

"Endowment plan can come in handy to meet a future financial goal. Besides, it can help in building a corpus for meeting an individual’s long-term financial needs," he suggests.

One should also note the premium rates of these plans before investing in them.

"Term plans are the cheapest life insurance plans where the premiums are low that allows individuals to afford a high sum assured amount. Endowment Plans, on the other hand, have a higher premium than term plans since they provide an element of savings," Mayavanshi elaborates.

Talking about other differences, Mayavanshi added that endowment plans have the option of bonus, guaranteed additions, or loyalty additions to provide a return on the investment. Also, being savings-oriented, endowment plans have a surrender value and a paid-up value and thus offer a policy loan facility as well.

No such benefit is available in term plans since they cover only the risk of premature death.

"A term insurance plan is a must for everyone as it protects the basic income replacement need. It provides financial security to the family even if the breadwinner is not around. Endowment plans, on the other hand, can be chosen by people looking to create a guaranteed corpus through long term investments," Mayavanshi added.