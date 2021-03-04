Term insurance premiums may get costlier soon: Here's why

Term life insurance plan premiums are set to go up with several service providers across the industry looking at raising the prices, said experts on Thursday.

The development may come as re-insurers players have increased the premiums rates and all protection plans offered by domestic insurers are supported by these re-insurers.

According to Rakesh Goyal, Director, Probus Insurance, in the last one year there has been an increase in the premiums for term insurance plans.

During the start of 2020-21, Goyal opines, there was a correction in the premium for term insurance plans as re-insurers players raised the rates. Since the start of the ongoing pandemic, there has been a huge demand for term plans and even mortality rates have increased in the past few months.

“Again, there are expectations that re-insurers players will increase the price on term plans and insurers are likely to pass that increase to policyholders. So, hike in rates by re-insurers and high mortality rates are the key factors that will lead to increase in premiums for term plans in the months to come,” he explains.

Vishakha RM, MD and CEO at IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd seconds Goyal’s views.

“Covid-19 has adversely impacted the mortality claims for life insurers. The actual claims settled is much higher than what was projected by the companies at the time of policy pricing. In this unprecedented pandemic situation, which had a global impact on mortality, reinsurers have been forced to re-assess the risk and modify their mortality assumptions. If domestic insurers do not increase their rates in line with what is quoted by reinsurers, they will end up bearing the risks on their books. Apart from this, insurers will have a profit margin impact on their protection portfolio if the reinsurer rate increase is not passed onto customers,” she illustrates.

The pandemic has heightened the awareness around the need for term plans.

Even after the rates increase, Vishakha RM believes that the cost of life insurance will still be cheaper than what it was 15 years ago. Thus, the demand is unlikely to be impacted.