Term insurance premiums may get costlier soon: Here's why

Updated : March 04, 2021 10:41 AM IST

Term life insurance plan premiums are set to go up with several service providers across the industry looking at raising the prices
This development may come as re-insurers players have increased the premiums rates and all protection plans offered by domestic insurers are supported by these re-insurers.
