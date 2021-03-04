Term insurance premiums may get costlier soon: Here's why Updated : March 04, 2021 10:41 AM IST Term life insurance plan premiums are set to go up with several service providers across the industry looking at raising the prices This development may come as re-insurers players have increased the premiums rates and all protection plans offered by domestic insurers are supported by these re-insurers. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply