Term insurance ownership among women rises to 12% — Here's a look at policies available now

In the first quarter of FY24, the share of policies bought by women in the age group 31-50 years stood at 57 percent (highest), whereas the share for women in the age bracket of 18-30 years was found to be 41 percent.

Term insurance is gaining popularity among women with ownership rising to 12 percent in 2023 from 9 percent in 2019, data compiled by Policybazaar showed. In the first quarter of FY24, the share of policies bought by women in the age group 31-50 years stood at 57 percent (highest), whereas the share for women in the age bracket of 18-30 years was found to be 41 percent, the data said.

Live TV

Loading...

This implies that women are becoming more conscious about investing in a term plan as soon as they have financial stability.

As per the data, at least 75 percent housewives took Rs 25-50 lakh cover while at the same time, 2 out 5 working women invested in Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore cover and 1 out of every 4 chose more than 1 crore cover. As more women become financially independent, there is an increasing need for their inclusion in term insurance products to secure the future of their families, Policybazaar said.

There is a parity of term plan takers (40-45 percent) between housewives and salaried women. Most commonly bought riders by women are — critical illness cover, cancer cover and waiver of premium on critical illness. The highest volume of term insurance products is purchased by Delhi NCR women (15 percent) followed by Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune, the insurance aggregator said.

Notably, female term insurance prices are up to 30 percent cheaper than that for males. On an average, female term prices are around 15 percent cheaper than that of males.

Here's a look at term insurance plans for women available in the market: