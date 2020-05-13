Personal Finance Term insurance policies may increase by 20-40% in 3-6 months. Here's why Updated : May 13, 2020 03:12 PM IST For pricing, the reinsurers measure actual vs expected claims and if this ratio is more than expected, it leads to a negative experience in mortality. The insurers increase the prices by refiling the existing products to the regulator with certain changes and a price rise. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365