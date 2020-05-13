  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Term insurance policies may increase by 20-40% in 3-6 months. Here's why

Updated : May 13, 2020 03:12 PM IST

For pricing, the reinsurers measure actual vs expected claims and if this ratio is more than expected, it leads to a negative experience in mortality.
The insurers increase the prices by refiling the existing products to the regulator with certain changes and a price rise.
Term insurance policies may increase by 20-40% in 3-6 months. Here's why

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki Q4FY20 net profit falls 28% YoY to Rs 1,291.7 crore, sales volume dips 16%

Maruti Suzuki Q4FY20 net profit falls 28% YoY to Rs 1,291.7 crore, sales volume dips 16%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4FY20 profit dips 10% YoY to Rs 1,266.6 crore; COVID-19 provisions at Rs 650 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4FY20 profit dips 10% YoY to Rs 1,266.6 crore; COVID-19 provisions at Rs 650 crore

CAPF canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1, says Amit Shah

CAPF canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1, says Amit Shah

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement