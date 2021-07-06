Term insurance or whole life insurance: Which one is right for you?

The insurance penetration in FY 2020 was between 3-4 percent which is still lesser than the global average of 7.23 percent as confirmed by the Economic Survey 2020-21. However, with the 2nd wave of the pandemic setting in, life insurance, especially term insurance plans have suddenly become a nudge product from a traditionally push product in India.

There has been a historic rise of 70 percent in new business premiums in life insurance in March 2021 as per the Life Insurance Council. With digital intervention and increased awareness, the life insurance business is expected to boost the growth in the insurance industry as a whole!

Why is life insurance important?

So, there is no doubt on the importance of life insurance, as it:

● Secures the family financially if you die untimely

● Funds your children’s education and other requirements

● Creates a saving plan, cushioning your post-retirement days

● Generates extra income when your earnings slim down owing to serious illness/ accident

● Helps maintain a decent living standard and support other financial contingencies

However, not all life insurance plans have only a death benefit. There are plans with an element of savings incorporated. Hence, some life insurance policies provide pure life protection while others offer a little more. Here’s a take at the two popular varieties of life insurance—term life insurance and whole life insurance.

What’s term life insurance?

Here, the insured pays a nominal premium for a fixed tenure. The nominee, in turn, receives a corpus as a death benefit if the individual dies or faces permanent physical disability within the pre-decided tenure. However, if the policyholder survives the tenure, the nominee receives nothing—no maturity or survival benefit. That’s why the term life insurance plan is often called a pure life insurance plan. It’s, however, simpler to understand and involves very little cost as compared to other types of life insurance. The coverage is in effect only during the policy period which eventually expires. Neither does it help in building wealth, nor is it a tax-saving instrument. The otherwise low premium may increase with the larger death benefit, longer coverage period and if you have health complications.

What's whole life insurance?

Whole life insurance assures lifelong protection. Here, you pay a premium for a specific time period or as long as the insured is alive. It pays off a death benefit that takes care of your family in the event of your early demise and offers “cash value” that sees you through in times of need. In other words, with whole life insurance, your nominee receives the death benefit if you die before the policy matures and you receive maturity benefit if you outlive the policy tenure. Although the premium is quite high here, it remains constant throughout the tenure. A part of your premium goes to the insurance component and the other part helps raise the “cash value”.

Term life insurance against whole life insurance:

Attributes Term life insurance Whole life insurance Nature Simple A little complex Tenure limited tenure As long as you pay your premium; could be your whole life or until you turn 100 Premium Very little premium though dynamic in nature at the time of policy renewal. It’s non-refundable if you survive the tenure. Premium is quite high but constant throughout the tenure. Premium payout is applicable if you survive the tenure mentioned in the policy. Benefits Offers only death benefit Offers both death and survival benefits as applicable. A part of your premium is invested in the market. If the insurer makes a profit from those investments, you receive a portion of the bonus declared. Loan facility Not available It offers loans at low interest against the cash value created by accumulating your premiums without affecting the future premium amounts. You may only pay the interest back. The principal amount gets adjusted with the sum assured. This, however, also means that any outstanding loan will result in the reduction of the death benefit. Charges applicable No charges applicable A certain percentage of the cash value as a surrender charge is applicable if the policy lapses or you withdraw it before maturity.

Take your pick:

People in their 20s and 30s may opt for term life insurance if they want to leave a corpus for their family paying a minimum premium—basic protection provides peace of mind. Also, they may choose term insurance simply for its uncomplicated nature. However, some look at life insurance as an all-in-one tool—protection, investment and saving for retirement—and if paying a high premium isn’t a problem for them; they may opt for a whole life insurance policy.

Moreover, people above 40 tend to choose whole life insurance as it may even cost less than term life insurance at this point. Parents who either want or need to leave a corpus for their children settle for whole life insurance. Whether to choose term life insurance or whole life insurance will completely depend on your personal requirements.

The author, Dhirendra Mahyavanshi, is Co-Founder at Turtlemint. The views expressed are personal