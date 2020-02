Mutual funds are a popular financial instrument among investors, thanks to their propensity to beat inflation. Systematic investment plans (SIPs) have made it possible for even low-income individuals to invest in such funds.

In fact, most low-income earners prefer mutual funds over fixed deposits (FDs) owing to the absence of tax deducted at source (TDS).

What has changed for the mutual funds in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s second Budget that was presented on February 1?

The Union Budget has introduced a 10 percent deduction of tax on income from mutual funds if it exceeds Rs 5,000 a year from April 1. That means TDS will be automatically deducted on redemption if the gain is above this threshold.

Jitendra Solanki, a Delhi-based Sebi-registered tax and investment expert, says the TDS on mutual funds will have an adverse impact on individuals who do not fall in the taxable-income bracket. Under the new rule, these individuals will also have to file a return to claim the 10 percent TDS.

However, this will not impact those who already file returns. “Now, those who do not come under taxable income will also have to file returns with the Income Tax Department to avail of that deducted amount. This was mainly done, as the finance minister hinted, to bring mutual funds on a par with the FDs where TDS is already applicable on redemption,” Solanki pointed out.

At a disadvantage

Those who do not file returns will be now at a disadvantage if they do not know how to file returns. In this case, they have to take the help of a chartered accountant, which makes it a bit cumbersome for small mutual fund investors.

TDS would be applicable to both dividend income and capital gains income from mutual funds.

“Currently, TDS on capital gains is deducted only for NRI investors in mutual funds and not for resident Indians. Resident Indians are required to pay taxes on a self-assessment basis,” Solanki noted, adding that TDS deduction will help authorities gather information on gains accrued by a taxpayer through mutual funds.

According to Balwant Jain, a Mumbai-based independent tax and investment expert, “the decision will have a bearing on small mutual fund holders, as TDS amount will be credited to their account after they claim it (for an income above Rs 5,000). Therefore, low-income individuals will be in an unfavourable position. Many may not file returns, as they are not used to this system.”

The new rule will surely take away a portion of their income from mutual fund unit holding and may prompt some people to shift to other instruments like bank FDs or Post Office deposits as these are more secured, says Jain.