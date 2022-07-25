TDS return filing delay may cost you up to Rs 1 lakh penalty and Rs 200 late fee per day

Individuals who delay their tax deducted at source (TDS) return filing may have to pay a fine of Rs 200 per day and a certain penalty that can go up to Rs 1 lakh. There are possibilities that taxpayers could end up losing all the claiming amount in the TDS due to late filing fees.

TDS return filing is a quarterly statement that is to be given to the income tax department. Once TDS returns are submitted, the details come up on Form 26 AS. Income tax department penalises taxpayers who delay their TDS return filing.

According to Archit Gupta, founder and CEO, Clear, the person who is required to deduct TDS would have to pay a fine of Rs 200 per day until the TDS return is filed. This is a part of the Section 234E of the Income Tax Act.

"The deductor of TDS is liable to pay this for every day of delay until the fine amount is equal to the amount taxpayer is supposed to pay as TDS," Gupta told CNBC-TV18.com.

Let's understand this with an example.

Say that Mr X has deducted a TDS of Rs 5,000 on May 13, 2022, and he files the return for the first quarter on November 17, 2022, instead of the due date, which is July 31, 2022.

This delay is 109 days counting from August 1 to November 17. Then the calculation comes out to Rs 200 x 109 days = Rs 21,800, but since this amount is greater than TDS Rs 5,000, Mr X will have to pay only Rs 5,000 as a late filing fee.

In addition to this, Mr X will have to pay interest for the delay in the deposit of TDS. Here are the details:

Interest on late deposit of TDS

Section Nature of default Interest subject to TDS/TCS amount Period for which interest is to be paid 201(1A)(i) TDS not deducted (fully/partly) 1 percent per month From the date on which tax is deductible to the date on which tax is actually deducted. 201(1A)(ii) TDS not deposited to the government after deduction (fully or partly) 1.5 percent per month From the date of tax deduction to the date of deposit

Note: This is to be calculated every month and not on the number of days, i.e. part of a month is considered a full month.

For example, if the date of deduction of TDS of Rs 5,000 is January 13, 2022, and Mr X pays TDS on May 17, 2022, then the interest he owes is from January 13, 2022, i.e. is Rs 5000 x 1.5 percent per month x 5 months (Jan-May) = Rs 375.

Apart from this, on delay in filing TDS, the assessing officer (AO) is allowed to levy a penalty of a minimum of Rs 10,000, which can go up to Rs 1 lakh. This section will also cover the cases of incorrect filing of TDS returns.

To avoid these losses in the form of late fees and penalties, taxpayers should file their TDS on or before the specified deadline. Currently, the first due date is July 31, 2022, for filing quarterly TDS.

Meanwhile, it’s imperative to note that no penalty under section 271H is levied in case of delay in filing the TDS return if the following conditions are satisfied:

The tax deducted/collected at the source is paid to the government's credit.

Late filing fees and interest (if any) are paid to the credit of the government.