Economy

TDS on cash withdrawal above Rs 1 crore comes into effect

Updated : September 08, 2019 02:01 PM IST

If your total cash withdrawal in a year across all bank accounts exceeds Rs 1 crore, then a 2 percent tax deduction at source (TDS) will be levied against any amount above Rs 1 crore.

The new rules came into effect September 1 following the amendment of Income-Tax Act.