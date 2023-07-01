TCS on foreign remittance new FAQ: LRS limit for overseas spend, applicability for different purposes and more

By Anshul

The new TCS rates are applicable from October 1 instead of July 1 and use of international credit cards while abroad has been excluded from the liberalised remittance scheme. Here are frequently asked questions on issues pertaining to TCS on LRS remittances:

The government on Friday issued a circular to remove the difficulty in the implementation of changes relating to Tax Collection at Source (TCS) on Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and on the purchase of overseas tour program packages. This came two days after Finance Ministry deferred the implementation of higher TCS rate of 20 percent on expenditures made under LRS and overseas tour packages till September 30. The new rates will come into effect from October 1.

Additionally, the use of international credit card s while abroad has been excluded from LRS and will not be subject to TCS. Under LRS , an individual can remit up to $250,000 in a financial year. One can remit money overseas for expenses such as travel, business trips, going abroad for employment, medical purpose, education, gift or donation, emigration, maintenance of close relatives, and any other current account transactions (CAT) as per Rule 5 of the Foreign Exchange Management (CAT) Rules, 2000.