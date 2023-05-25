International credit card spends now come under the LRS limit and a 20 percent tax collection at source (TCS) will kick in from July 1 if the expenses abroad exceed Rs 7 lakh. Read this to know how this will affect your shopping from foreign e-commerce website or subscribing to international magazine

International credit card (ICC) spending now comes under the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) limit and a 20 percent tax collection at source (TCS) will also kick in from July 1 if the expenses abroad exceed Rs 7 lakh. While it's established now that travellers using ICC for booking holiday packages will face implications, it's important to note that TCS provisions will also apply if users shop from a foreign e-commerce website or subscribe to an international magazine and make payments in dollars using a credit card.

However, since the majority of users will not exceed the Rs 7 lakh per year threshold, a 20 percent TCS is unlikely to apply to most subscriptions, experts say.

Payments done from other modes

Another thing, which Sandeep Sehgal, Partner- Tax at AKM Global, pointed out is that if payment is made by any other mode (other than debit and credit card), TCS will be applicable at 20 percent without any threshold.