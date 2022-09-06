By Anshul

Mini The Income Tax Department recently said that it issued refunds worth Rs 1.14 lakh crore to more than 1.97 crore taxpayers between April 1 and August 31 this year. Have you not received it?

Taxpayers may receive intimation from the income tax department if there is any discrepancy in the amount of deduction mentioned in Form 16 and the filed income tax return (ITR). Such intimations get auto generated and taxpayers may not know how to react to it.

No response to these ITR notices could lead to a penalty of up to 200 percent of the amount of tax payable on under-reported income, in this case, experts said.

For starters, a taxpayer should know that this is just a gentle reminder and in case the deductions claimed by the taxpayers are correct, they should log in to the e-filing portal and submit a response regarding the correctness of such claims within 15 days of receipt of such emails/intimations, said Yeeshu Sehgal, Head of Tax Markets, AKM Global — a tax and consulting firm.

“Taxpayers are ideally advised to keep the proof ready for deductions to avoid any inconvenience,” Sehgal told CNBC-TV18.com.

In case of any incorrect claims/omissions, if the response is not submitted within the specified time period in the email/intimation, then the taxpayer would be liable to pay 200 percent of the amount of tax payable on under-reported income. They will also be required to revise income tax returns

So, if that is the case, taxpayers should contact the department soon and work towards rectifying the errors.

The Income Tax (I-T) Department allows taxpayers to claim any excess payment of tax by filing an ITR. Eligible taxpayers can check the status of tax refund online through the e-filing website — incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in or via the e-governance website of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) - tin.tin.nsdl.com.

Here are the steps to check ITR refund status online via tax website:

Steps 1: Log on to the account using your user ID (PAN) and password on the e-filing website

Steps 2: Select 'Income tax returns' and then click on 'View Filed returns'.

Step 3: Now, check the latest ITR filed

Step 4: Select the 'View Details' option and it will show the status of the ITR filed. One can navigate to the 'Status of Tax Refunds' tab. A message will pop up, giving the mode of payment, a reference number, status and date of refund.

In order to check income tax status through the website tin.tin.nsdl.com, users can enter their Permanent Account Number (PAN) and select the relevant assessment year. The status will be reflected.