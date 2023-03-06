Taxpayers in India warned of surge in cyber fraud cases offering fake tax refunds

Cyber criminals in India are targeting taxpayers with fake emails, SMS, and WhatsApp messages claiming to offer tax refunds. Tax experts warn that clicking on these links could lead to sensitive personal information being stolen or bank accounts being emptied.

According to cyber experts, clicking on these links could lead to sensitive personal information being stolen or bank accounts being emptied. Criminals are using email addresses and websites that closely resemble official Income Tax Department correspondence to trick victims into verifying their details.

It is important to check the domain name of the incoming email carefully as fake emails are likely to have spelling mistakes or incorrect sounding variants of the Income Tax Department's website.

The header of the email is also likely to be incorrect. Tax experts warn that the Income Tax Department will never ask for information by sending a link.

Tax experts are advising individuals to only seek information directly from the official Income Tax Department website, http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in . The department does not ask for any information by sending a link or through fake emails, SMS, or WhatsApp messages.

While the Income Tax Department and banks regularly alert customers about cyber fraud, taxpayers are still falling prey to these scams. Therefore, if you have paid tax and are waiting for a refund, it is safest to check the status of your refund by logging into the official website of the Income Tax Department. Any communication should also be done through the official website to avoid falling victim to such scams.

The increasing number of cyber fraud cases highlights the need for individuals to be vigilant and cautious when responding to emails, SMS, and WhatsApp messages claiming to offer a tax refund.

Taxpayers should always verify the authenticity of any such communication and report any suspicious activity to the Income Tax Department or the authorities immediately.

