Tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs) are deemed as one of the safest tax saving options. These schemes allow investors to claim deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Any investor can claim a deduction of a maximum of Rs 1. 5 lakh by investing in tax saving fixed deposits.

The amount invested in these schemes is completely protected and the returns are also guaranteed, say experts.

These tax-saving FDs have a minimum lock-in period of five years.

Different banks offer different interest rates on tax­ saving FDs. The interest rates for Indian citizens, NRIs and HUFs vary from bank to bank. Senior citizens and bank staff members are offered higher interest rates.

The interest is taxable, deducted at source, and added to the income.

Interest on income tax-saving deposits is payable on a monthly or quarterly basis. The interest amount earned can be also reinvested if the investor wants so.

In the case of joint accounts, only the first holder is eligible for deduction from income under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Bank Interest rate General public Senior citizen State Bank of India 5.40% 6.20% Punjab National Bank 5.25% 6.00% Bank of Baroda 5.25% 6.25% HDFC Bank 5.50% 6.25% ICICI Bank 5.50% 6.30%

Source: Bank websites