English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance News

Tax saving fixed deposit — Interest rates offered by key banks and investment details

Tax saving fixed deposit — Interest rates offered by key banks and investment details

Tax saving fixed deposit — Interest rates offered by key banks and investment details
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anshul  Jan 20, 2023 3:45:17 PM IST (Updated)

The features, benefits, and terms associated with tax saving FD may not be completely the same as the normal FD accounts. Here's all you need to know

It is that time of the year when many investors look at last-minute tax-saving options to save some more money. While there are several avenues available in the markets for the same, tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs) are deemed one of the safest savings options of all. The amount invested in these is completely protected, and the returns are also guaranteed.

Recommended Articles

View All
Tax saving fixed deposit — Interest rates offered by key banks and investment details

Tax saving fixed deposit — Interest rates offered by key banks and investment details

Jan 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Republic Day celebrations to kick-off with first ever Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival – all you need to know

Republic Day celebrations to kick-off with first ever Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival – all you need to know

Jan 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Digital Economy — Preventing eKYC-led data breaches in a fast paced digital ecosystem

Digital Economy — Preventing eKYC-led data breaches in a fast paced digital ecosystem

Jan 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

HUL royalty fee hike dents stock despite strong Q3, but how much should investors worry

HUL royalty fee hike dents stock despite strong Q3, but how much should investors worry

Jan 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Put simply- tax saving FD is a special category of the fixed deposit that allows investors to claim deductions under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Any investor can claim a deduction of a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh by investing in tax-saving fixed deposits.

In the case of joint accounts, only the first holder is eligible for deduction from income under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. These tax-saving FDs have a minimum lock-in period of five years. Investors can open tax-saving FD accounts online or by visiting a bank branch.
Just like other fixed deposits, returns on a tax-saving FD are fixed for the term of the FD. However, investors cannot make premature or partial withdrawals from tax-saver deposits.
Eligibility
Individuals and HUFs (Hindu undivided families) can invest in the tax-saving fixed deposit (FD) scheme. One can open a tax-saving FD in a single or joint account.
Interest rates
Different banks offer different interest rates on tax­ saving FDs. The interest rates for Indian citizens and HUFs vary from bank to bank. Senior citizens and bank staff members are offered higher interest rates.
BankInterest Rates (Regular Public)Interest Rate (Senior Citizens)
SBI6.25%7.25%
Kotak Mahindra Bank6.20%6.70%
HDFC Bank7.00%7.50%
Punjab National Bank6.50%7.00%
IDFC Bank7.00%7.50%
Deutsche Bank7.00%7.00%
Axis Bank7.00%7.75%
DCB Bank7.60%8.10%
Bank of Baroda6.25%6.90%
Lakshmi Vilas Bank6.25%6.75%
The interest on income tax-saving deposits is payable on a monthly or quarterly basis. The interest amount earned can also be reinvested if the investor wants to.
Taxability
The interest is taxable, deducted at the source, and added to the income.
Who should invest?
Anyone looking for a shorter lock-in period and seeking a guaranteed return with a tax-saving option should invest in tax-saving fixed deposits.
ALSO READ | Tax-saving investment — How to avail benefits under National Pension System and steps to open it
First Published: Jan 20, 2023 3:42 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

ExplainedFeaturesfixed depositIncome Taxinvestmenttax saving

Previous Article

WHO says China reports 70% jump in COVID hospitalisations

Next Article

Cricket bat industry in Kashmir stares into oblivion amid growing willow cleft shortage

X