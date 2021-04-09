Tax planning in FY22: A quick guide on how to plan it in the current financial year Updated : April 09, 2021 12:55 PM IST Efficient tax planning is as important as smart investments in long-term wealth creation. With the new financial year kicking in, individuals should start as early as possible to ensure tax planning. Published : April 09, 2021 12:55 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply