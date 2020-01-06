Personal Finance
Tax dept enhances scope of information to be given under new ITR forms
Updated : January 06, 2020 03:25 PM IST
An individual taxpayer cannot file return either in ITR-1 or ITR4 if he is a joint owner in house property.
ITR filing will be mandatory for those who do not have income but fall in any such category.
If an amount exceeding Rs 1 lakh has been spent on electricity consumption, then the aggregate amount has to be specified.
