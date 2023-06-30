Tax calendar for July 2023 — Full list of activities you should complete next month

As we are just a day away from July 2023,, a lot of tax-related deadlines await us. Here we list key ones that you should be aware of

Tax planning is one of the important measures for financial planning as the main objective is to reduce liability and save more. A number of tax-related works should be done in July 2023 which people should know to do thorough planning and avoid any consequences. The income tax department on its official website has listed a tax calendar that states the important due dates for the month of July. Let's take a look at the due dates:

July 7

​This is the due date for deposit of tax deducted/collected for the month of June, 2023. However, all sum deducted/collected by an office of the government shall be paid to the credit of the Central Government on the same day where tax is paid without production of an Income-tax Challan.

Additionally, this is the ​due date for deposit of TDS for the period April 2023 to June 2023 when assessing officer has permitted quarterly deposit of TDS under section 192, 194A, 194D or 194H.

July 15

​​This is the due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194-IA, section 194-IB, section 194M and section 194S in the month of May, 2023.

This is also the deadline for quarterly statement in respect of foreign remittances (to be furnished by authorized dealers) in Form No. 15CC for quarter ending June, 2023. ​Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 should also be submitted by July 15.

Additionally, taxpayers are required to upload the declarations received from recipients in Form No. 15G/15H during the quarter ending June, 2023 by this date.

Additionally, it is the deadline for furnishing statement in Form no. 3BB by a stock exchange in respect of transactions in which client codes been modified after registering in the system for the month of June, 2023.

July 30

This is the deadline ​for submitting quarterly TCS certificate in respect of tax collected by any person for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. Additionally, it is the ​due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194-IA, section 194-IB, section 194M and section 194S for the month of June, 2023.

July 31

This is the deadline to file income tax return (ITR) for the assessment year 2023-24 for all assessee other than (a) corporate-assessee or (b) non-corporate assessee (whose books of account are required to be audited) or (c) partner of a firm whose accounts are required to be audited or the spouse of such partner if the provisions of section 5A applies or (d) an assessee who is required to furnish a report under section 92E.

​Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 should also be submitted by July 31, 2023.

Additionally, quarterly return of non-deduction of tax at source by a banking company from interest on time deposit in respect of the quarter ending June 30, 2023 should be done by this date. Statement should also be submitted by scientific research association, university, college or other association or Indian scientific research company as required by rules 5D, 5E and 5F (if due date of submission of return of income is July 31, 2023)​.

​Moreover, intimation in Form 10BBB by a pension fund in respect of each investment made in India for quarter ending June, 2023​ should be done by July 31, ​Intimation in Form II by Sovereign Wealth Fund in respect of investment made in India for quarter ending June, 2023 should also be done by this date.