Tax calendar for July 2023 — Full list of activities you should complete next month

As we are just a day away from July 2023,, a lot of tax-related deadlines await us. Here we list key ones that you should be aware of

Tax planning is one of the important measures for financial planning as the main objective is to reduce liability and save more. A number of tax-related works should be done in July 2023 which people should know to do thorough planning and avoid any consequences. The income tax department on its official website has listed a tax calendar that states the important due dates for the month of July. Let's take a look at the due dates:

Live TV

Loading...

July 7

​This is the due date for deposit of tax deducted/collected for the month of June, 2023. However, all sum deducted/collected by an office of the government shall be paid to the credit of the Central Government on the same day where tax is paid without production of an Income-tax Challan.

Additionally, this is the ​due date for deposit of TDS for the period April 2023 to June 2023 when assessing officer has permitted quarterly deposit of TDS under section 192, 194A, 194D or 194H.