Tax calendar for May 2023 — Full list of activities you should complete this month

As we are in May 2023, a lot of tax-related deadlines await us. Here we list key ones that you should be aware of

Tax planning is one of the important measures for financial planning as the main objective is to reduce tax liability and save more. A number of deadlines related to taxation will end in May which people should know to do thorough planning and avoid any consequences. Income Tax Department on its official website has listed a tax calendar that states the important due dates for the month of May. Let's take a look at the due dates:

May 7

​May 7 is the due date for deposit of tax deducted/collected for the month of April, 2023. However, all sum deducted/collected by an office of the government shall be paid to the credit of the government on the same day where tax is paid without production of an income tax challan.

May 15

This is the due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M AND 194S in the month of March, 2023. This is also the due date for furnishing of Form 24G by an office of the Government where TDS/TCS for the month of April, 2023 has been paid without the production of a challan.

​Quarterly statement of TCS should also be deposited for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 by May 15.

Additionally, the deadline for furnishing statement in Form no 3BB by a stock exchange in respect of transactions in which client codes have been modified after registering in the system for the month of April, 2023 will also end on May 15.

May 30

​This is the due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194M, 194-IB, 194S in the month of April, 2023​

The deadline to issue TCS certificates for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23 will also end on May 30.

May 31

Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 should be submitted by May 31. Also, return of tax deduction from contributions paid by the trustees of an approved superannuation fund​ should be submitted by this day.

Additionally, this is the due date for furnishing of statement of financial transaction (in Form No. 61A) as required to be furnished under sub-section (1) of section 285BA of the Act respect for financial year 2022-23.

The deadline for e-filing of annual statement of reportable accounts as required to be furnished under section 285BA(1)(k) (in Form No. 61B) for calendar year 2022 by reporting financial institutions will even end on May 31.

​Application for allotment of PAN in case of non-individual resident person, which enters into a financial transaction of Rs 2.5 lakh or more during FY 2022-23 and hasn't been allotted any PAN must be submitted by May 31. The application for allotment of PAN in case of person being managing director, director, partner, trustee, author, founder, karta, chief executive officer, principal officer or office bearer of the person referred to in Rule 114(3)(v) or any person competent to act on behalf of the person referred to in Rule 114(3)(v) and who hasn't allotted any PAN​ must also be submitted my this day.

