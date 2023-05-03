Tax calendar for May 2023 — Full list of activities you should complete this month

As we are in May 2023, a lot of tax-related deadlines await us. Here we list key ones that you should be aware of

Tax planning is one of the important measures for financial planning as the main objective is to reduce tax liability and save more. A number of deadlines related to taxation will end in May which people should know to do thorough planning and avoid any consequences. Income Tax Department on its official website has listed a tax calendar that states the important due dates for the month of May. Let's take a look at the due dates:

May 7

​May 7 is the due date for deposit of tax deducted/collected for the month of April, 2023. However, all sum deducted/collected by an office of the government shall be paid to the credit of the government on the same day where tax is paid without production of an income tax challan.

May 15

This is the due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M AND 194S in the month of March, 2023. This is also the due date for furnishing of Form 24G by an office of the Government where TDS/TCS for the month of April, 2023 has been paid without the production of a challan.