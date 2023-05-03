Breaking News
Go First CEO Interview | 'Not filing for bankruptcy, but for resolution'
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsTax calendar for May 2023 — Full list of activities you should complete this month

Tax calendar for May 2023 — Full list of activities you should complete this month

Tax calendar for May 2023 — Full list of activities you should complete this month
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  May 3, 2023 12:16:49 PM IST (Published)

As we are in May 2023, a lot of tax-related deadlines await us. Here we list key ones that you should be aware of

Tax planning is one of the important measures for financial planning as the main objective is to reduce tax liability and save more. A number of deadlines related to taxation will end in May which people should know to do thorough planning and avoid any consequences. Income Tax Department on its official website has listed a tax calendar that states the important due dates for the month of May. Let's take a look at the due dates:

Recommended Articles

View All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


May 7
​May 7 is the due date for deposit of tax deducted/collected for the month of April, 2023. However, all sum deducted/collected by an office of the government shall be paid to the credit of the government on the same day where tax is paid without production of an income tax challan.
May 15
This is the due date for issue of TDS Certificate for tax deducted under section 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M AND 194S in the month of March, 2023. This is also the due date for furnishing of Form 24G by an office of the Government where TDS/TCS for the month of April, 2023 has been paid without the production of a challan.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X