Tax calendar for June 2023 — Full list of activities you should complete next month

As we are approaching June 2023, a lot of tax-related deadlines await us. Here we list key ones that you should be aware of

Tax planning is one of the important measures for financial planning as the main objective is to reduce liability and save more. A number of tax-related works should be done in June 2023 which people should know to do thorough planning and avoid any consequences. The income tax department on its official website has listed a tax calendar that states the important due dates for the month of June. Let's take a look at the due dates:

June 7

​This is the due date for the deposit of tax deducted/collected for the month of May 2023. However, all sums deducted/collected by an office of the government shall be paid to the credit of the Central Government on the same day when tax is paid without the production of an income tax challan.

June 14

This is the due date for the issue of the TDS Certificate for tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S in the month of April 2023.

June 15

​This is the due date for furnishing Form 24G by an office of the government where TDS/TCS for the month of May 2023 has been paid without the production of a challan. Also, ​quarterly TDS certificates (in respect of tax deducted for payments other than salary) for the quarter ended March 2023 must be paid by June 15.

This is also the deadline for the first instalment of advance tax for the assessment year 2024-25. ​Certificate of tax deducted at source to employees in respect of salary paid and tax deducted during Financial Year 2022-23 must also be paid by the date.

Additionally, June 15 is the due date for the furnishing statement in Form No. 3BB by a stock exchange in respect of transactions in which client codes have been modified after registering in the system for May 2023.

June 29

​This is the due date for e-filing a statement (in Form No. 3CEK) by an eligible investment fund under section 9A in respect of its activities in the financial year 2022-23.

June 30

​This is the due date for furnishing challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 19M, and 194S in the month of May 2023​. Additionally, this is the due date for return in respect of securities transaction tax for the financial year 2022-23

​Quarterly return of non-deduction of tax at source by a banking company from interest on time deposit in respect of the quarter ending March 31, 2023,​ should be done by June 30 as well.

​The statement must also be furnished by June 30 (in Form No. 64C) by Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) to unit holders in respect of income distributed during the previous year 2022-23.

June 30 is also the deadline for furnishing of statement of income distributed by the business trust to its unit holders during the financial year 2022-23. This statement is required to be furnished to the unit holders in form No. 64B

On top of these, June 30 will be the last day for linking PAN with Aadhaar to avoid PAN becoming inoperative. The deadline has been extended from March 31, 2023, to June 30, 2023, vide a press release, dated March 28, 2023.