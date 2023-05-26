Tax calendar for June 2023 — Full list of activities you should complete next month

As we are approaching June 2023, a lot of tax-related deadlines await us. Here we list key ones that you should be aware of

Tax planning is one of the important measures for financial planning as the main objective is to reduce liability and save more. A number of tax-related works should be done in June 2023 which people should know to do thorough planning and avoid any consequences. The income tax department on its official website has listed a tax calendar that states the important due dates for the month of June. Let's take a look at the due dates:

June 7

​This is the due date for the deposit of tax deducted/collected for the month of May 2023. However, all sums deducted/collected by an office of the government shall be paid to the credit of the Central Government on the same day when tax is paid without the production of an income tax challan.

June 14

This is the due date for the issue of the TDS Certificate for tax deducted under sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S in the month of April 2023.