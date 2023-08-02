Tax calendar for August 2023 — Full list of activities you should complete this month

As we are in August 2023 now, a lot of tax-related deadlines await us. Here we list key ones that you should be aware of

Tax planning is one of the important measures for financial planning as the main objective is to reduce liability and save more. A number of tax-related works should be done in August 2023 which people should know to do thorough planning and avoid any consequences. The income tax department on its official website has listed a tax calendar that states the important due dates for the month of August.

Live TV

Loading...

Let's take a look at the due dates:

August 7

​It is the due date for deposit of tax deducted/collected for the month of July, 2023. However, all sum deducted/collected by an office of the government shall be paid to the credit of the central government on the same day where tax is paid without production of an tax challan.

August 14

​​​It is the due date for issue of TDS certificate for tax deducted under section 194-IA, 194M and 194S in the month of June, 2023.

August 15

​It is the due date for furnishing of Form 24G by an office of the government where TDS/TCS for the month of July, 2023 has been paid without the production of a challan. It is also the due date for furnishing statement in Form number 3BB by a stock exchange in respect of transactions in which client codes been modified after registering in the system for the month of July, 2023.

August 30

It is the due date for furnishing of challan-cum-statement in respect of tax deducted under section 194-IA, 194M, 194-IB and 194S for the month of July, 2023

August 31

​​​​Application in Form 9A for exercising the option available under explanation to section 11(1) to apply income of previous year in the next year or in future (if the assessee is required to submit return of income on October 31, 2023) should be submitted by this date.

​​​​Statement in Form no. 10 also needs to be furnished to accumulate income for future application under section 10(21) or section 11(1) (if the assessee is required to submit return of income on October 31, 2023).​