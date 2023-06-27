CNBC TV18
Tata Small Cap Fund to stop accepting lump sum investments from July 1: What it means for investors

By Anshul  Jun 27, 2023 10:05:22 AM IST (Published)

Tata Mutual Fund ahs clarified that the lump sum and switch-in investments in its small cap fund will be accepted until the cut-off time of June 30, 2023. Read this to know more

Tata Mutual Fund has decided to stop accepting lump sum amounts and switch-in investments in Tata Small Cap (TSC) Fund from July 1, 2023. The fund house, however, said that they would continue accepting investments through systematic investment plans (SIPs) and systematic transfer plans (STPs).

The move will stay effective until further notice, the asset management company said.
The trigger
According to Anand Vardarajan, Business Head – Banking, Alternate Products & Product Strategy at Tata Asset Management, the mentioned fund had been doing very well but due to the illiquid nature of small caps, deployment takes time, as one has to wait for the right opportunities.
