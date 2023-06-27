Tata Small Cap Fund to stop accepting lump sum investments from July 1: What it means for investors

3 Min Read
Tata Mutual Fund ahs clarified that the lump sum and switch-in investments in its small cap fund will be accepted until the cut-off time of June 30, 2023. Read this to know more
Tata Mutual Fund has decided to stop accepting lump sum amounts and switch-in investments in Tata Small Cap (TSC) Fund from July 1, 2023. The fund house, however, said that they would continue accepting investments through systematic investment plans (SIPs) and systematic transfer plans (STPs).
The move will stay effective until further notice, the asset management company said.
The trigger
According to Anand Vardarajan, Business Head – Banking, Alternate Products & Product Strategy at Tata Asset Management, the mentioned fund had been doing very well but due to the illiquid nature of small caps, deployment takes time, as one has to wait for the right opportunities.