Tata Mutual Fund launches AI, ML-based NFO scheme

At a time when technology is increasingly becoming an essential tool to arrive at suitable investment decisions, Tata Mutual Fund has launched a scheme that analyses prevailing market conditions with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

According to a Tata Asset Management statement released on Wednesday, the fund would invest in equity and equity-related instruments which form part of S&P BSE 200 and equity derivative segment.

AI and ML will predict medium-to-long term capital appreciation. The new fund offer (NFO) opened on January 3 and will close on January 17, 2020.

Tata Quant Fund scheme will actively manage investment strategies on the basis of analysis results produced by AI and ML tools.

The mutual fund would use broad and persistent factors of stock returns for portfolio creation, it said.

“Each rule engine uses scoring to create concentrated portfolios with attributes like 'value', 'quality', 'momentum', 'size' and couple of combination attributes.”

The ML-powered predictive algorithms would study the prevailing market and macro-economic conditions and invest in stocks that are likely to outperform during the next month.

According to the statement, the algorithms would also predict absolute direction of the stocks (positive or negative).

Long position in selected portfolios would be taken only for the months where predicted return is positive.

The scheme would use derivatives to hedge the gross long equity position when it was expected that returns were going to be negative, it said.