Tata Mutual Fund launches AI, ML-based NFO scheme
Updated : January 08, 2020 12:59 PM IST
The mutual fund would invest in equity and equity-related instruments.
The new fund offer (NFO) has opened on January 3 and will close on January 17, 2020.
The mutual fund would use broad and persistent factors of stock returns for portfolio creation.
