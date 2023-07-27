Tata Motors DVR: Decoding the tax math for shareholders post Tata Motors share allotment

But while shareholders may gain on the back of this announcement, it is important to understand that the cancellation of shares will also bring along tax liabilities. The taxes will have to be paid on both deemed dividend and capital gains.

In a major move, Tata Motors has approved the scheme of arrangement for capital reduction of tha Tata Motors DVR shares on Tuesday. In return, it will be issuing ordinary shares of Tata Motors as a consideration.

Shares of Tata Motors DVR jumped as much as 17 percent in trade on Wednesday. But while shareholders may gain on the back of this announcement, it is important to understand that the cancellation of shares will also bring along tax liabilities. The taxes will have to be paid on both deemed dividend and capital gains.

Lets understand this better:

Whenever shares of a company are cancelled and the company distributes cash in return to shareholders, it is considered as taxable income.

There are two components to this income - One is attributable to accumulated profits and considered deemed dividend and the second is attributable to capital and considered capital gains.

According to Section 2(22)d of the Income Tax Act, "Any distribution to its shareholders by a company on the reduction of its capital, to the extent to which the company possesses accumulated profits, will be consideered deemed dividend."

This means that the deemed dividend will be paid out only to the limit of accumulated profits in the book.

This rule applies when the company is paying out cash on cancelling shares. However, in this case, Tata Motors is issuing its own ordinary shares to the DVR shareholders and hence there's a consideration in kind.

Will this still attract tax?

Yes, because there is change in the nature of the capital asset and hence, capital gains tax will be levied.

What would be the value of the consideration be for calculating the capital gains?

In this case, to calculate capital gains, consideration will be value of Tata Motors share on that day and will be subtracted by cost of acquisition of Tata Motors DVR shares.

But what about the Deemed Dividend?

We still need to understand if there will be a cash transaction of any form in the case of Tata Motors. In case there is, it will be limited to the accumulated profits of the DVR.

Lets understand this better with the help of an example:

We are trying to calculate what it would look like for a shareholder that holds 10 DVRs and also assuming there will be some cash outgo for the company. Another assumption is that the DVR shareholder is a long-term shareholder.

Particulars Amount (Rs.) Fair Market Value Of Tata Motors Share (10:7 Ratio) 4,550 Total Amount Received On Capital Reduction 4,550 Deemed Dividend 25 Proceeds Of Shares So Reduced 4525 Cost Of Acquisition of Tata Motors DVR Shares 3,000 Capital Gains 1,525

In the example above, the shareholder will have to pay a deemed dividend tax of Rs 25 and capital gains tax on Rs 1,525.

How did the deemed dividend tax number come about?

Tata Motors DVR has share reserves at Rs 130 crore along with 50.8 crore total shares. On dividing the two numbers, we arrive at a figure of 2.5. Since the shareholder holds 10 shares, the deemed dividend comes up to Rs 25.

One must keep in mind that these calculations have been done with certain assumptions just for better understanding. The actual consideration will be the price of the Tata Motors shares on the day of the cancellation of the DVR. The expected approvals are likely to take 12-14 months to come by.

It is also important to note that there will be no tax implications for shareholders of Tata Motors.

So what is the rate of tax?

Dividends are taxed in the hands of investors. There will be a TDS of 10 percent by the company on the dividend payout of more than Rs 5,000 to an individual, while for NRIs, any dividend income paid out will have a TDS deduction of 20 percent.

Capital gains tax will also be levied basis the duration, i.e. short-term or long-term.