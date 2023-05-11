Tata Capital to offer UPI 123PAY facility for feature phone users: How to use

The payment solution will be made available in phases and will be rolled out initially in six regions namely Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu and will be available in five languages.

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, will now offer UPI 123PAY digital payment facility- an instant IVR based payment system to make secured transactions through feature phones as well as smart phones. UPI 123PAY service is developed by NPCI and powered by ToneTag VoiceSe.

It will be especially useful for low value payments, for microfinance customers and will increase operational and debt servicing efficiencies, Tata Capital said in a statement.

"This new payment solution is likely to become a preferred option for customers having limited or sporadic access to internet connectivity and smartphones. The service entails a three-step procedure; call, choose and pay. For instance, the initial step is to dial the IVR number from a registered phone number, select the preferred language, choose the UPI-linked bank account, set up the UPI PIN and eventually make payment," it said.

Commenting on the initiative Abonty Banerjee, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at Tata Capital, said, "This IVR based payment option which also works on feature phones, is likely to see greater adoption from our microfinance customers as well as those who have limited access to connectivity."

Vivek Kumar Singh, Co-Founder ToneTag, “We are looking at voice technology that empowers all mobile phone users to make safe and fast digital payments in a convenient method without the help of any app. This now brings the entire Indian population into the digital payment ecosystem. Our solution is standard and uniform to all mobile phone users making it the most simple and secure form of making payments. Users can speak in their preferred language and follow simple steps to make payments, all of this from sitting in the comfort of their homes”.

