Tata Capital to offer UPI 123PAY facility for feature phone users: How to use

The payment solution will be made available in phases and will be rolled out initially in six regions namely Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu and will be available in five languages.

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, will now offer UPI 123PAY digital payment facility- an instant IVR based payment system to make secured transactions through feature phones as well as smart phones. UPI 123PAY service is developed by NPCI and powered by ToneTag VoiceSe.

It will be especially useful for low value payments, for microfinance customers and will increase operational and debt servicing efficiencies, Tata Capital said in a statement.

"This new payment solution is likely to become a preferred option for customers having limited or sporadic access to internet connectivity and smartphones. The service entails a three-step procedure; call, choose and pay. For instance, the initial step is to dial the IVR number from a registered phone number, select the preferred language, choose the UPI-linked bank account, set up the UPI PIN and eventually make payment," it said.