Personal Finance
Tata AMC launches new open-ended equity scheme Tata Focused Equity Fund
Updated : November 14, 2019 03:10 PM IST
The new fund offering (NFO) will be opened for subscription from November 15 and will close on November 29.
The benchmark for Tata Focused Equity Fund will be S&P BSE 200 TRI.
The company has kept a minimum investment amount of Rs 5,000 for the fund.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more