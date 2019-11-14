#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Tata AMC launches new open-ended equity scheme Tata Focused Equity Fund

Updated : November 14, 2019 03:10 PM IST

The new fund offering (NFO) will be opened for subscription from November 15 and will close on November 29.
The benchmark for Tata Focused Equity Fund will be S&P BSE 200 TRI.
The company has kept a minimum investment amount of Rs 5,000 for the fund.
