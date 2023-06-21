Tata AIA Life declares highest-ever bonus of Rs 1,183 crore for PAR policyholders

The company has been paying bonuses to its eligible policyholders over the years, and the FY23 bonus was 37 percent higher than the Rs 861 crore bonus announced in FY22. A total of 7,49,229 participating policies are eligible for this bonus.

Private insurer Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd on Wednesday, June 21, said it has declared a bonus of Rs 1,183 crore for participating (PAR) policyholders for FY 2022-23.

The company has been paying bonuses to its eligible policyholders over the years, and the FY23 bonus was 37 percent higher than the Rs 861 crore bonus announced in FY22. A total of 7,49,229 participating policies are eligible for this bonus.

Tata AIA has been able to consistently reward it's participating policyholders with higher bonuses, given its strong fund management capabilities and robust risk management practices, the company said in a press release

PAR products developed by Tata AIA offer life insurance cover, income, as well as lumpsum benefits in the form of bonuses.

Investing in these solutions offers consumers the opportunity to grow their investments without taking on the risks associated with market-linked products.

Cash bonuses provide liquidity and help consumers generate wealth through a terminal bonus component in addition to a life cover throughout the term of the policy.

Samit Upadhyay, President, and Chief Financial Officer of Tata AIA Life Insurance, said, "At Tata AIA, we are driven by our core value of consumer obsession. Our endeavour is to partner our consumers in their financial well-being and this bonus announcement is a demonstration of our commitment to our policyholders in this regard."

The total assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2023, was Rs 71,006 crore. For the same period, 99.10 percent of the rated AUM of Tata AIA Life were rated either 4-star or 5-star on a five-year basis, according to the international rating agency Morningstar. Out of the 11 funds available for new business, seven were rated 5-star, and four were rated 4-star on a five-year basis.