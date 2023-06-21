CNBC TV18
Tata AIA Life declares highest-ever bonus of Rs 1,183 crore for PAR policyholders

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 21, 2023 5:12:32 PM IST (Updated)

The company has been paying bonuses to its eligible policyholders over the years, and the FY23 bonus was 37 percent higher than the Rs 861 crore bonus announced in FY22. A total of 7,49,229 participating policies are eligible for this bonus.

Private insurer Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd on Wednesday, June 21,  said it has declared a bonus of Rs 1,183 crore for participating (PAR) policyholders for FY 2022-23.

Tata AIA has been able to consistently reward it's participating policyholders with higher bonuses, given its strong fund management capabilities and robust risk management practices, the company said in a press release
