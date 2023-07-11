The scheme will be rolled out on September 15, on the birth anniversary of the state’s first chief minister, C N Annadurai. .Those who wish to avail the benefits of the scheme should apply for it at their ration shops.
The Tamil Nadu government is set to launch the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (Kalaignar women’s entitlement scheme) on September 15. Under the scheme, monthly cash assistance of Rs 1,000 will be provided to woman family heads.
Chief Minister MK Stalin has also announced the eligibility criteria and categories of who will receive the benefits.
Speaking at a review meeting on Friday, Chief Minister MK Stalin, said that the government has allocated Rs 7,000 crore for the scheme, and the same will be rolled out on September 15, on the birth anniversary of C N Annadurai, the first chief minister of the state.
Who is eligible for the scheme?
All women and transgender persons above 21 years of age are eligible to apply for the scheme. This also includes unmarried and widowed women heading families, as per an official release.
The eligible women should have an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakhs. They should own less than 10 acres of dry land or five acres of wetland to receive the benefits.
Further, the annual domestic power consumption of the family should be less than 3,600 units.
Each family can nominate a woman member on the ration card for the benefit and in case a man’s name is mentioned as the head of the family on the ration card, his wife will be considered for the scheme. There can only be one beneficiary for each ration card of a family.
ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu targeting manufacturing deals with half of the world's top electronics majors, says industries minister
In case a family has more than one woman above the age of 21, only one of them can apply for the scheme.
Those who wish to avail the benefits of the scheme should apply for it at their ration shops.
As per CM Stalin, the government expects to receive 1.5 crore applications and district collectors have been asked to ensure smooth conduction of registrations at the ration shops.
Exemptions
Employees of state and Central governments and PSUs, bank employees, income taxpayers, professional taxpayers, pensioners, elected representatives of local bodies and owners of four-wheelers are not eligible to apply for the scheme.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explainer | Reasons for investors to choose companies with a high dividend yield
Jul 11, 2023 IST3 Min Read
World Population Day | Here's why understanding the population curve is important for global progress
Jul 11, 2023 IST8 Min Read
Smart meters are becoming a big business in India
Jul 10, 2023 IST4 Min Read