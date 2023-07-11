The scheme will be rolled out on September 15, on the birth anniversary of the state’s first chief minister, C N Annadurai. .Those who wish to avail the benefits of the scheme should apply for it at their ration shops.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has also announced the eligibility criteria and categories of who will receive the benefits.

Speaking at a review meeting on Friday, Chief Minister MK Stalin , said that the government has allocated Rs 7,000 crore for the scheme, and the same will be rolled out on September 15, on the birth anniversary of C N Annadurai, the first chief minister of the state.

Who is eligible for the scheme?

All women and transgender persons above 21 years of age are eligible to apply for the scheme. This also includes unmarried and widowed women heading families, as per an official release.

The eligible women should have an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakhs. They should own less than 10 acres of dry land or five acres of wetland to receive the benefits.

Further, the annual domestic power consumption of the family should be less than 3,600 units.

Each family can nominate a woman member on the ration card for the benefit and in case a man’s name is mentioned as the head of the family on the ration card, his wife will be considered for the scheme. There can only be one beneficiary for each ration card of a family.

In case a family has more than one woman above the age of 21, only one of them can apply for the scheme.

As per CM Stalin, the government expects to receive 1.5 crore applications and district collectors have been asked to ensure smooth conduction of registrations at the ration shops.

Exemptions

Employees of state and Central governments and PSUs, bank employees, income taxpayers, professional taxpayers, pensioners, elected representatives of local bodies and owners of four-wheelers are not eligible to apply for the scheme.