Tamil Nadu to give Rs 1,000 per month to women from Sept 15: Check eligibility and other key details

Tamil Nadu to give Rs 1,000 per month to women from Sept 15: Check eligibility and other key details

Tamil Nadu to give Rs 1,000 per month to women from Sept 15: Check eligibility and other key details
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 11, 2023 1:57:23 PM IST (Published)

The scheme will be rolled out on September 15, on the birth anniversary of the state’s first chief minister, C N Annadurai. .Those who wish to avail the benefits of the scheme should apply for it at their ration shops.

The Tamil Nadu government is set to launch the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (Kalaignar women’s entitlement scheme) on September 15. Under the scheme, monthly cash assistance of Rs 1,000 will be provided to woman family heads.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has also announced the eligibility criteria and categories of who will receive the benefits.
Speaking at a review meeting on Friday, Chief Minister MK Stalin, said that the government has allocated Rs 7,000 crore for the scheme, and the same will be rolled out on September 15, on the birth anniversary of C N Annadurai, the first chief minister of the state.
