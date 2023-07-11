By CNBCTV18.com

The scheme will be rolled out on September 15, on the birth anniversary of the state’s first chief minister, C N Annadurai. .Those who wish to avail the benefits of the scheme should apply for it at their ration shops.

The Tamil Nadu government is set to launch the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (Kalaignar women’s entitlement scheme) on September 15. Under the scheme, monthly cash assistance of Rs 1,000 will be provided to woma n family heads. Live TV Loading...

Chief Minister MK Stalin has also announced the eligibility criteria and categories of who will receive the benefits. Speaking at a review meeting on Friday, Chief Minister MK Stalin , said that the government has allocated Rs 7,000 crore for the scheme, and the same will be rolled out on September 15, on the birth anniversary of C N Annadurai, the first chief minister of the state.