Tamil Nadu govt hikes DA by 4% under 7th Pay Commission

Dearness Allowance (DA) is the cost-of-living adjustment allowance which the government pays to the employees of the public sector as well as pensioners of the same.

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday announced a hike in the rate of Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4 percent for government employees, including teachers, pensioners and family pensioners under 7th Pay Commission. The revised DA hike from 38 percent to 42 percent will come into effect retroactively from April 1, 2023. This decision will benefit 16 lakh government employees, teachers and pensioners.

Live Tv

Loading...

The hike will cost the exchequer an additional expenditure of Rs 2,366.82 crore.

“Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered to implement the hike from April 1 considering the continuous requests of government staff and teachers,” said an official release.