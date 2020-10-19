Personal Finance Taking a loan this festive season? Here are 5 things you should keep in mind Updated : October 19, 2020 02:47 PM IST Taking a loan during the festive season is quite common, given that most people find it auspicious to buy a new house or purchase a new vehicle during this time. Additionally, people may borrow to purchase gold or festival-related stuff. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.