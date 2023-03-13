Blossom Women’s Savings Account comes with a specially designed RuPay Platinum Debit Card offering discount on shopping and online purchases.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank on Monday announced the launch of 'Blossom Women’s Savings Account' with 7 percent per annum interest rate with monthly interest credit. Additionally, specially designed RuPay Platinum Debit Card offering discount on shopping and online purchases will also be available with the account, Suryodaya Small Finance Bank said.
"The account is designed to provide women with a safe and secure platform to save and grow their money with best of the interest rate and a wide range of exclusive benefits and privileges. Blossom Women’s Savings Account can be operated through the bank’s 571 banking outlets and digital banking platform," it said.
Exclusive benefits of Blossom Women’s Savings Account :
In 2021, nearly 79 percent of women between the ages of 15-49 years had a
savings account as compared to 53 percent in 2016 - an increase of almost 50 percent in five years. Since its launch in 2014, PMJDY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana) has provided a significant impetus in facilitating this growth.
Speaking on this occasion, R Baskar Babu, MD and CEO, Suryoday Small Finance Bank said, "We believe that Blossom Women’s Savings Account will help women to save, invest and move towards achieving their financial goals."
