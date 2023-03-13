English
Suryodaya Small Finance Bank launches Blossom Women's Savings Account: Check benefits

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 13, 2023 5:36:30 PM IST (Published)

Blossom Women’s Savings Account comes with a specially designed RuPay Platinum Debit Card offering discount on shopping and online purchases.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank on Monday announced the launch of 'Blossom Women’s Savings Account' with 7 percent per annum interest rate with monthly interest credit. Additionally, specially designed RuPay Platinum Debit Card offering discount on shopping and online purchases will also be available with the account, Suryodaya Small Finance Bank said.

"The account is designed to provide women with a safe and secure platform to save and grow their money with best of the interest rate and a wide range of exclusive benefits and privileges. Blossom Women’s Savings Account can be operated through the bank’s 571 banking outlets and digital banking platform," it said.
Exclusive benefits of Blossom Women’s Savings Account :
  • An exclusive and free Rupay Platinum Debit Card that rewards women customers with discounts and cashbacks.
  • Monthly Interest Pay-out in the account
  • 1 complementary account for child(Savings Aditya Account)
  • Concession processing fees on 2-wheeler loan (select cities only)
  • Door-step banking as per availability
  • Insurance as per the Debit card variant.
  • AMB of Rs 10,000
  • Add-on voucher: FREE Couple Movie tickets or ; Spa/Salon(on New
    account opening, only one voucher per account)
    • Also Read: Equitas Small Finance Bank's new securities listed and permitted for trading on exchange
    In 2021, nearly 79 percent of women between the ages of 15-49 years had a
    savings account as compared to 53 percent in 2016 - an increase of almost 50 percent in five years. Since its launch in 2014, PMJDY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana) has provided a significant impetus in facilitating this growth. 
    Speaking on this occasion, R Baskar Babu, MD and CEO, Suryoday Small Finance Bank said, "We believe that Blossom Women’s Savings Account will help women to save, invest and move towards achieving their financial goals."
    (Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
      X