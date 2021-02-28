  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance

Survey finds insurance as most preferred financial product to protect family post-COVID

Updated : February 28, 2021 12:18 PM IST

The survey was conducted on salaried, business and self-employed male and females in the age-group of 25-55 years through computer-aided web interview
The survey said 30 percent of the people invested in life insurance for the first time during the pandemic
Survey finds insurance as most preferred financial product to protect family post-COVID

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

KVIC's e-market portal achieves Rs 1.12 crore turnover in 8 months

KVIC's e-market portal achieves Rs 1.12 crore turnover in 8 months

Important update for passengers boarding domestic flights from Mumbai airport

Important update for passengers boarding domestic flights from Mumbai airport

Countdown begins for ISRO's first mission in 2021, Brazil's Amazonia-1 on board

Countdown begins for ISRO's first mission in 2021, Brazil's Amazonia-1 on board

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement