OROP arrears case: Supreme Court says sealed cover note against transparency, 'we want to end it'

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said there has to be transparency in court and that sealed covers are completely against settled judicial principles.
The Supreme Court took a firm stance on Monday against the practice of allowing litigants to make submissions in sealed covers. During a hearing in the case relating to the payment of arrears under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said there has to be transparency in court and that sealed covers are completely against settled judicial principles.
This happened when the Attorney General for India (AG) handed over a sealed cover to the court regarding the government's roadmap on payment of arrears. The bench then directed the AG to share the same with the opposite party, stating that they wanted to put an end to the sealed cover business being followed by the Supreme Court since high courts also follow it.
ALSO READ | OROP scheme: Supreme Court directs Centre to pay Indian Armed Forces arrears by April 30
Specifically, with regard to the present case, the CJI said that there is nothing secretive about the case since it is about implementing the earlier orders of the court.
The court had earlier upheld the OROP scheme introduced by the central government through its notification of November 7, 2015, and directed that the arrears should be paid within 3 months.
However, the Centre later issued a communication that the payment will be made quarterly in four instalments, leading to the affected personnel moving to the top court. The CJI refused to accept the sealed cover handed over by the AG and insisted that transparency must be maintained.
Supreme Court is against sealed cover — what does it mean?
The Supreme Court's stance against sealed covers is a step towards maintaining transparency in the court's proceedings. The use of sealed covers had become a common practice, but this had led to concerns about transparency and accountability.
The CJI's remarks indicate that the Supreme Court is willing to take a stand on this issue and ensure that all parties have access to information related to a case.
This move is likely to have a significant impact on legal proceedings in the future and promote transparency in the judiciary.
(Input: Bar & Bench)
First Published: Mar 20, 2023 12:42 PM IST
