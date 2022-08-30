Sundaram flexi cap fund to close for subscription today: Key things to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini This is an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap, small cap stocks. Sudhir Kedia and Ravi Gopalakrishnan are the fund managers of the fund.

Sundaram Mutual Fund's new fund offer (NFO) Sundaram Flexi Cap Fund will close for subscription today. This is an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large cap, mid cap, small cap stocks. Sudhir Kedia and Ravi Gopalakrishnan are the fund managers of the fund.

According to the fund house, the investment objective is to generate capital appreciation by dynamically investing in a mix of equity and equity related instruments across market capitalization (i.e. large, mid and small cap stocks).

Here are key things to know about the NFO:

Minimum application amount

The minimum application amount for both regular and direct plan is Rs 100, and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter for each application. For systematic investment plans (SIPs), the figures are Rs 100 (monthly), Rs 750 (quarterly), and Rs 1,000 (weekly).

Entry and exit load

There is no entry load and exit load is nil for up to 25 percent of the units if they are redeemed, withdrawn by way of systematic withdrawal plan (SWP), or transferred by way of systematic transfer plan (STP) before 365 days of allotment.

There is no exit load after 365 days of the allotment.

Benchmark of the fund

The benchmark of the fund has been pegged to Nifty 500 TRI.

Who should invest?

According to Sundaram Mutual Fund, the flexi-cap fund is suitable for investors who are seeking capital appreciation over the long term, and want to invest in a dynamic mix of equity and equity-related instruments across large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks.

Why should one invest?

According to Sunil Subramaniam, managing director, Sundaram Mutual, flexi-cap funds have the potential to outperform over market cycles and allow investors to stay invested in the best cap curves, sectors and stocks across all market scenarios.

"Hence, investors can chase the markets and may or may not make the right call for their portfolio. By investing in a flexi-cap, they leave the decision to the experts, allow for greater diversification, and can relax while the fund manager optimises opportunities for them", he said.