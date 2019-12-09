Strong inflows into debt schemes; mutual funds' asset base hit all-time high of Rs 27 lakh cr
Updated : December 09, 2019 06:59 PM IST
Banking and PSU funds received Rs 7,230 crore, while liquid funds attracted Rs 6,938 crore.
Open-ended equity schemes witnessed an infusion of Rs 1,312 crore, while there was an outflow of Rs 379 crore in close-ended equity plans.
There were overall inflow of Rs 54,419 crore last month compared to Rs 1.33 lakh crore in October into mutual funds.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more