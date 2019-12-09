#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on December 9
Global shares firm on hope of US-China trade deal
Oil prices stumble on weak China exports hangover
Rupee on slippery slope for a year at least
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Strong inflows into debt schemes; mutual funds' asset base hit all-time high of Rs 27 lakh cr

Updated : December 09, 2019 06:59 PM IST

Banking and PSU funds received Rs 7,230 crore, while liquid funds attracted Rs 6,938 crore.
Open-ended equity schemes witnessed an infusion of Rs 1,312 crore, while there was an outflow of Rs 379 crore in close-ended equity plans.
There were overall inflow of Rs 54,419 crore last month compared to Rs 1.33 lakh crore in October into mutual funds.
Strong inflows into debt schemes; mutual funds' asset base hit all-time high of Rs 27 lakh cr
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Kia Motors confirms Seltos will cost more from January 1

Kia Motors confirms Seltos will cost more from January 1

NTT India sets $1 billion revenue target in the next two years

NTT India sets $1 billion revenue target in the next two years

Idris Elba DJs, banana art sells for $1,20,000 at Art Basel

Idris Elba DJs, banana art sells for $1,20,000 at Art Basel

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV