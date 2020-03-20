Stock price gone down? Use 'loss harvesting' by March 31 to reduce taxes for FY19-20, says Zerodha

Zerodha, country’s biggest stock broker, suggests investors to use tax loss harvesting before March 31 to reduce taxes for FY19-20. Tax-loss harvesting is the process of selling securities at a loss to offset capital gains tax liability.

As per reports, this strategy is generally employed to limit the recognition of short-term capital gains. However, the method may also offset long-term capital gains.

Understanding taxation

According to Zerodha, when investors park money in markets, they potentially have 2 types of taxes to pay- short term capital gains tax (STCG) and long-term capital gains (LTCG). STCG is the tax on gains made by selling stocks or equity mutual held for less than 1 year. It is taxed at 15 percent of the gain.

LTCG is the tax on gains made by selling stocks or equity mutual fund held for more than 1 year. The first 1 lakh of LTCG is tax-free and above Rs 1 lakh, it is taxed at 10 percent per year, Zerodha explains.

How tax harvesting works

With tax loss harvesting, investors can sell a security that has experienced a loss. By "harvesting" a loss, investors can offset taxes on both gains and income. Most of the investors prefer using this strategy at the end of the financial year when they need to file returns. However, it can be used throughout the year to reduce capital gains.

“Tax loss harvesting starts with sale of the stock or an equity fund which is experiencing a consistent price decline. Investors feel that the security has lost most of its value and chances of a rebound are bleak. Once the loss is realised, investors offset it against capital gains that the portfolio has earned over the period,” according to an income tax e-filing platform ClearTax.

Zerodha explains this with an example.