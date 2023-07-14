Smart Investments: 7 crucial mistakes investors should avoid

In a recent interview on CNBC-TV18's 'Smart Money,' Vishal Kapoor, CEO at Bandhan AMC, shared valuable insights on the mistakes investors should steer clear of in this market.

As the markets reach new highs and foreign inflows into India surge, investors would be better advised to look at valuations rather than the index value, as valuations look reasonable in the long term, believes Vishal Kapoor, CEO at Bandhan AMC.

Talking on CNBC-TV18's 'Smart Money', Kapoor shared valuable insights on mistakes investors should steer clear of in this market.

Mistake #1: Lack of clear investment goals

One of the most significant mistakes investors make is not establishing clear investment goals . Without a defined direction, impulsive decisions can lead to investments that are not aligned with your financial objectives. It is essential to set measurable goals that will help you stay focused and make informed decisions.

Mistake #2: Following trends blindly

Investing based solely on trends, without considering your financial situation or long-term goals, can be detrimental to your portfolio. While it may be tempting to jump on the bandwagon of the latest hot investment, it is crucial to assess whether it aligns with your risk tolerance and investment timeframe. Failure to do so may result in poor performance and expose you to unnecessary risks.

Mistake #3: Redeeming based on short-term performance

Making investment decisions based solely on short-term performance can lead to missed opportunities and potential losses. It is important to consider the fundamentals and long-term potential of an investment rather than reacting impulsively to short-term market fluctuations.

Mistake #4: Comparing only against best-performing funds or benchmarks

Many investors fall into the trap of comparing their investment performance only against the top-performing funds or general market benchmarks. Instead, it is crucial to evaluate your progress towards your own investment goals. By assessing whether your investments are effectively fulfilling your specific objectives, you can make more accurate judgments about their performance and suitability for your portfolio.

Read Here | Smart Money | 5 important investment lessons for first time investors

Mistake #5: Poor score-keeping

One of the mistakes investors often make is failing to use appropriate metrics to track their portfolio's performance. Relying solely on point-to-point returns can be misleading and does not provide a comprehensive picture of an investment's performance. It's crucial to consider other performance metrics such as risk-adjusted returns, volatility, and consistency of returns.

Mistake #6: Missing compounding returns

Underestimating the long-term benefits of compounding returns is a common oversight among investors. Compounding returns allow the wealth built on investments to generate further returns over time. By reinvesting dividends, interest, or capital gains, investors can harness the power of compounding and significantly enhance their investment growth. Over the long term, compounding can make a substantial difference in the overall value of your portfolio.

Mistake #7: Failure to diversify

Diversification is a key principle in investment management, yet many investors neglect this critical aspect. It's important to diversify not only across asset classes but also within each asset class. Diversification allows investors to spread their risk across different investments, potentially reducing the overall volatility of the portfolio and improving risk-adjusted returns.