Steps to file life insurance claim upon maturity

Term life insurance is one of the most important financial products that you can buy, with maturity claim being its most amazing feature. It is an excellent way to save for your retirement and provide for your family in case of your serious illness or sudden demise.

Your life insurance is a form of financial protection that provides benefits to those who need it most - your loved ones. When looking for a life insurance policy, you're typically offered two options: term life insurance and whole life Insurance.

Whole Life Insurance - A type of life insurance where the coverage remains in force until the policyholder dies.

Term Life Insurance – Provides coverage for a definite period, such as 10 years or 20 years, after which the policyholder may withdraw from the policy.

Maturity Claim – As a Feature of Term Life Insurance

Term life insurance is one of the most important financial products that you can buy, with maturity claim being its most amazing feature. It is an excellent way to save for your retirement and provide for your family in case of your serious illness or sudden demise.

What is a Maturity Claim in Term Life Insurance?

The maturity claim is a term used to describe the amount of money, often called "Maturity Claim Amount", paid out to the insured when the policy matures - completes its term period. It means that if a policyholder has a 20 years term insurance, then he, the insured, will receive the payout at the completion of those 20 years.

Advantages of Life Insurance with Maturity Benefits

● A life insurance policy with maturity benefits is a standard life insurance policy, except it offers additional benefits at the end of the term

● It shields your family as well as gives you the chance to relish a significant sum yourself at the end of the term if you happen to outlive the tenure of the policy

● With maturity benefits, you can get a larger payout than with regular life insurance policies

What Is Maturity Amount?

The maturity claim amount is generally a lump sum of;

1. The total amount that the insured has paid to their insurance company in the form of "premiums" throughout the period of maturity.

2. The bonus benefits (usually monetary benefits) that the insurance company decides to give to the insured.

Who Is Eligible for Maturity Claim?

The Insured individuals who are eligible for maturity claims are:

1. Those who have made it to the end of the term of their life insurance.

2. Those who paid all their term life insurance premiums without defaulting and their policy remained in force till the end.

How to File a Life Insurance Claim upon Maturity?

Life insurance claims upon maturity are a simple process, but it requires proper documentation. If you need to make a maturity claim on your life insurance policy, you'll need to get the form and then fill it out.

Here's a step-by-step guide to making sure you've got everything you need.

#1: Get the Policy Release Form

To make a maturity claim under a term life insurance plan, you need to get a form generally a month prior to the maturity of your policy and fill it out. Your insurer will guide you about all the required documents, which will be submitted with the form.

#2: Fill out the Form and Enclose Mandatory Documents

Next, you'll need to fill up the form and enclose all the demanded documents. Generally, this form requires insurers to fill in their name, designation, insured amount, bank account details and permanent address, etc. You'll also need two witnesses to sign this form. You will be required to attach documents that prove your age and identity, as well as other documents that show your policy was taken out on your behalf.

#3: Send the Form and Documents Prior to the Expiration of Your Policy

Before you can make a maturity claim, you need to send the form and documents to your insurer and wait for them to process it. Your insurer will generally take some time to process your request. It's better if you've sent the form a week prior to the expiration of your policy.

#4: Wait for Your Insurer to Initiate the Claim

Your insurer will first verify all the details you have provided to initiate the claim, and once your claim has been processed, they will send you the matured amount.

Conclusion

Maturity benefits are a great way to protect your family's future. They allow you to claim money from a life insurance plan after a certain point in time, which can help you achieve your goals in life.

As you can see, the process of claiming maturity benefits under a life insurance plan is also not very long or difficult. If you have all of the necessary documents, the process will be simple and hassle-free for both parties.

The author, Rakesh Goyal, is Director at Probus Insurance broker