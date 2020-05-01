  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

How to transfer PF balance from one employer to another?

Updated : May 01, 2020 12:11 AM IST

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the retirement fund body, has been taking several measures to simplify the operation of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account for both employers and employees.
In order to transfer PF online, the members should have activated their Universal Account Number (UAN).
The UAN is an identification number mentioned in the monthly salary slip of an employee.
How to transfer PF balance from one employer to another?

You May Also Like

Excl: March GST collection sinks to Rs 28,309 cr vs Rs 1.13 lakh crore last year

Excl: March GST collection sinks to Rs 28,309 cr vs Rs 1.13 lakh crore last year

Reliance Industries announces 1:15 rights issue at Rs 1,257 per share; first in three decades

Reliance Industries announces 1:15 rights issue at Rs 1,257 per share; first in three decades

HUL Q4 net profit drops 3.93% to Rs 1,515 crore, misses estimates

HUL Q4 net profit drops 3.93% to Rs 1,515 crore, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement