How to transfer PF balance from one employer to another?

When employees leave an organisation and join new one, they are often clueless about how to transfer their provident fund (PF) balance.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the retirement fund body, has been taking several measures to simplify the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account keeping procedures for both employers and employees so that they don't face such issues when they switch job.

In case of online transfer of PF, an employee has the option to get the claim attested by the previous employer.

In order to transfer PF online, the members should activate their Universal Account Number (UAN). The registered mobile number should also be active.

UAN is an identification number mentioned in the monthly salary slip of an employee.

Step-by-step guide to transfer provident fund with the previous employer to new employer:

Step 1: Login to Unified portal (member interface) by using credentials i.e., UAN number and password

Step 2: Click on ‘One Member – One EPF Account (Transfer Request)’ under Online Services

Step 3: Verify personal information and PF account for present employment:

Step 4: Select the option of the previous account that needs to be transferred and then click on submit

Step 5: An OTP is sent to the registered mobile number. Once authentication is done by the OTP, the request is submitted and an online filled-in form is generated

Step 6: The employer will digitally approve the EPF transfer request by accessing employer interface of the unified portal

Step 7: Fill up the form with details including PF number from both previous and current employer and download the transfer claim (pdf format)

Step 8: Submit the physically signed copy of the online PF transfer claim form to the selected employer within the period of 10 days.