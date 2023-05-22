Step-by-step guide to exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes in bank

Rs 2,000 note deposit/exchange: The RBI said that people can approach their nearest bank branches and deposit and/or exchange their Rs 2000 banknotes.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks. Unlike the November 2016 shock of demonetisation, when old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were invalidated overnight, the Rs 2,000 notes will continue to be legal tender.

RBI said that the facility for exchange will also be available at the 19 Regional Offices (ROs) of RBI having issue departments until September 30, 2023.

Here are the steps to exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes:

Step 1: Customers can visit the nearest branch of a bank and provide account details. As per RBI’s guidelines, even customers without bank accounts can exchange/deposit Rs 2,000 banknotes with other denominations.

Step 2: Banks will then provide the request slip, which must be filled by the customer. This will require basic details such as the ‘Tenderer’ name and information on the denomination such as the number of pieces and value. The customers will also have to mention the place and date of exchange.

(Image of 'Request Slip' as shared by a Twitter account)

Step 3: Customers can sign and submit the form along with their Rs 2000 notes to get them exchanged from the nearest bank.

Notably, deposits can be made without restrictions and are subject to existing instructions and applicable statutory provisions. Individuals have the option to exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes for other denominations up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank, beginning May 23, 2023, RBI said.

In a communication to the chief general manager of all its local head offices, the State Bank of India (SBI) informed that the facility of exchange of Rs 2,000 notes by the public up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time will be allowed without obtaining any requisition slip. With regard to the deposit of such notes in own account, RBI has not specified any limit but it will be subject to compliance with extant Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and other applicable statutory requirements.

"Further, no identity proof is required to be submitted by the tenderer at the time of exchange," the communication dated May 20 said.

The move comes amid concerns about the highest denomination notes being used to hoard black money. The RBI had stopped printing Rs 2,000 notes in 2018-19 and the notes were rarely in circulation.