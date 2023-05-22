English
Step by step guide to exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes in bank

Step-by-step guide to exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes in bank

Step-by-step guide to exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes in bank
By Anshul  May 22, 2023 2:02:35 PM IST (Published)

Rs 2,000 note deposit/exchange: The RBI said that people can approach their nearest bank branches and deposit and/or exchange their Rs 2000 banknotes.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks. Unlike the November 2016 shock of demonetisation, when old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were invalidated overnight, the Rs 2,000 notes will continue to be legal tender.

RBI said that the facility for exchange will also be available at the 19 Regional Offices (ROs) of RBI having issue departments until September 30, 2023.
Here are the steps to exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes:
Step 1: Customers can visit the nearest branch of a bank and provide account details. As per RBI’s guidelines, even customers without bank accounts can exchange/deposit Rs 2,000 banknotes with other denominations.
Step 2: Banks will then provide the request slip, which must be filled by the customer. This will require basic details such as the ‘Tenderer’ name and information on the denomination such as the number of pieces and value. The customers will also have to mention the place and date of exchange.
